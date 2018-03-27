Tuesday January 23

MIT Media Lab, Cambridge, Massachusetts

5:00 p.m. Opening reception

5:30 Welcoming Remarks, Amy Brand

5:40 5-minute lightning talks, appetizers

6:30 Dinner, open conversation

8:00 Announcements, housekeeping for the following day

8:15 Hotel shuttle departs

Wednesday, January 24

The Norton’s Woods Conference Center, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Cambridge, Massachusetts

8:00 am Shuttles leave hotel

8:15 Continental breakfast at the Academy

9:00 Morning Session I: A brief history of peer review (Aileen Fyfe, University of St. Andrews)

9:30 Review and discussion of pre-workshop survey results (Amy Brand and Mark Edington)

10:00 Break

10:15 Morning Session II: Moderated discussions on key topics (30 minutes each)

12:15 pm Lunch & continued discussion, followed by email break

1:30 Afternoon Session I: Moderated discussions on challenges in operationalizing transparency (30 minutes each)

Capturing who does peer review (Micah Altman)

Capturing intentionality or function of review (Danny Kingsley)

The bad actor problem (John Randell)

Metadata and discoverability (Jennifer Lin)

3:30 Coffee/bio break

3:45 Afternoon Session II: Design brainstorm — what should peer review signals/marks look like?

4:15 Brainstorming with rapporteur (Patsy Baudoin)

What will the meeting report cover?

4:45 Group discussion on next steps

5:00 Adjourn