January 23 & 24, 2018 • Cambridge, Massachusetts
Agenda
MIT Media Lab, Cambridge, Massachusetts
5:00 p.m. Opening reception
5:30 Welcoming Remarks, Amy Brand
5:40 5-minute lightning talks, appetizers
Mark Edington, Amherst College Press and Lever Press
Tony Ross-Hellauer, Open Science, Know-Center
Jeffrey Spies, Center for Open Science
Andy Collings, eLife
Kristen Ratan, Collaborative Knowledge Foundation
6:30 Dinner, open conversation
8:00 Announcements, housekeeping for the following day
8:15 Hotel shuttle departs
The Norton’s Woods Conference Center, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Cambridge, Massachusetts
8:00 am Shuttles leave hotel
8:15 Continental breakfast at the Academy
9:00 Morning Session I: A brief history of peer review (Aileen Fyfe, University of St. Andrews)
9:30 Review and discussion of pre-workshop survey results (Amy Brand and Mark Edington)
10:00 Break
10:15 Morning Session II: Moderated discussions on key topics (30 minutes each)
Flavors of open (Jason Mittell)
Peer review of data and experimental protocols (Alexa McCray)
Peer review of pre-prints (Ross Mounce)
Multi-stage, sequenced/simultaneous review (Mark Edington)
12:15 pm Lunch & continued discussion, followed by email break
1:30 Afternoon Session I: Moderated discussions on challenges in operationalizing transparency (30 minutes each)
Capturing who does peer review (Micah Altman)
Capturing intentionality or function of review (Danny Kingsley)
The bad actor problem (John Randell)
Metadata and discoverability (Jennifer Lin)
3:30 Coffee/bio break
3:45 Afternoon Session II: Design brainstorm — what should peer review signals/marks look like?
4:15 Brainstorming with rapporteur (Patsy Baudoin)
What will the meeting report cover?
4:45 Group discussion on next steps
5:00 Adjourn