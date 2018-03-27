Library of Resources

A number of conferences, research initiatives, and publications have focused on peer review—why it matters, how it is best conducted, and how the work it demands should be acknowledged and disclosed. We list here a collection of resources of interest; please send proposed additions to this list at [email protected].

Association of American University Presses, Best Practices in Peer Review (2016).

Mark Edington, “Losing Our Modesty: The Content and Communication of Peer Review” (preprint), Journal of Scholarly Publishing 49:3 (forthcoming April 2018).

Adam Etkin, Thomas Gaston, and Jason Roberts, Peer Review: Reform and Renewal in Scientific Publishing. Charleston, S.C.: Against The Grain Media, 2017.

Aileen Fyfe et al., Untangling Academic Publishing: A history of the relationship between commercial interests, academic prestige and the circulation of research (2017).

Aileen Fyfe, “Peer review: not as old as you might think,” Times Higher Education Supplement, June 25, 2015.

Danny Kingsley, The Peer Review Paradox: An Australian case study (2016).

The Open Scholarship Initiative 2017, Report from the Peer Review Workgroup.

Fytton Rowland, “The Peer Review Process,” Learned Publishing 13:4 (October 2002).

Royal Society (London), Peering at Review: is peer review fit for purpose?

Office of Scholarly Communications, University of Cambridge: